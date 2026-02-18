Customer-centric innovation to fuel India's $750 bn IT dream: Gurnani

India is ready to scale up to a $750 billion IT industry, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), innovation and companies that deeply understand customer needs, CP Gurnani, former CEO of Tech Mahindra, said on Wednesday.

According to the NITI Aayog, the Indian technology services industry is estimated to grow from $265 billion this year to $750-850 billion by 2035.

After stepping down in December 2023, Gurnani founded AIONOS with the vision of building a next-generation services company powered by AI and platform-based models.

He believes India's IT industry can grow from $275-300 billion at present to $750 billion by 2035 but only through innovation, deep customer understanding, and outcome-driven business models.