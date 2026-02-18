FMCG firms to focus on volume-led growth amid GST tailwinds, rising demand

Jain also told investors that price increases will not be absent because of certain hikes taken prior to the new GST rate rollout. He said: “…wherever there are inflation categories, we will definitely take more price increases.”

“There will be a combination, but it will be more volume and slightly lesser value. Having said that, since we will be moving into lesser inflation and therefore we will have headroom to improve our operating margins, and whatever upside in gross margins we will get, a significant portion of that we may want to reinvest in advertisement and balance around 20–25 per cent of that expansion in gross margin we will give back as operating margin. We see the tailwinds in volume with some price increases and some inflation at a lower level. Things should be better than this year at least as we think,” Jain added.