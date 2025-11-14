Home / Industry / News / Danube to build ₹4K cr commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan

Danube to build ₹4K cr commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan

Danube Home
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:47 PM IST
Dubai-based real estate developer Danube Properties, part of the $2 billion Danube Group, has announced plans to develop a commercial tower with a gross saleable value of Rs 4,000 crore on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. The project will be named after actor Shah Rukh Khan.
 
Adel Sajan, group managing director at Danube Properties, said at the launch event in Mumbai, aimed at getting Indian buyers interested in the new tower, that the company is targeting completion of the project by the second quarter of 2029. The tower, called Shahrukhz by Danube, will be a 55-storey grade-A commercial development designed around the hanging tower concept. It will offer more than 40 amenities aimed at positioning the property as a premium office and commercial destination in the city.
 
“The agreement we have with Shah Rukh is that this particular tower is going to have Shah Rukh’s name lifelong. This is something that’s being done for the first time. It’s going to be Shah Rukh’s tower for many generations to come. Nobody else, at least in Dubai, can have that kind of tower in the near future,” Sajan said.
 
What does the Shahrukhz tower include?
 
Shahrukhz by Danube will span over 1 million square feet of built-up area, with property prices starting at USD 460,000.
 
The company is also placing significant emphasis on the tower’s location. Sheikh Zayed Road serves as Dubai’s main arterial corridor and forms a major portion of the 558-kilometre E11 highway, which links key cities from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah.
 
Will more Shah Rukh Khan–branded projects follow?
 
Sajan declined to comment on whether Danube intends to launch more projects under the actor’s branding in the future.
 
Danube Group is one of the Middle East’s diversified conglomerates, with interests spanning building materials, real estate, hospitality and home décor. Danube Properties operates primarily in Dubai across the residential and commercial real estate segments, with a focus on luxury developments.
 

Topics :Danube HomeShah Rukh Khanhousing sector

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

