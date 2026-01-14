Delhi HC restores ban on diabetes FDC drugs; proof of harm not needed

The Delhi High Court has reinstated the prohibition on two fixed-dose combination drugs prescribed for Type II diabetes, ruling that the Centre acted within its statutory mandate to safeguard public health. The restriction dates back to twin notifications issued in 2018, which prohibited the manufacture and sale of formulations combining glimepiride, pioglitazone and metformin in specified strengths. Those notifications had earlier been set aside by a single judge, prompting an appeal by the Union government.

Allowing the appeal, a Division Bench comprising Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar held that the single-judge decision improperly interfered with the statutory scheme under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The Bench restored the ban, finding no infirmity in the Centre’s exercise of power.