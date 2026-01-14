74% of consumers back limit on 10-minute deliveries: LocalCircles

Indian consumers, many of whom share feedback on LocalCircles, have debated the issue in terms of convenience, value and road safety. A nationwide LocalCircles survey sought to gauge consumer views on 10-minute delivery and the products they want delivered quickly. The survey drew more than 90,000 responses from users across 180 urban districts, with 49 per cent from tier-I cities, 28 per cent from tier-II locations, and 23 per cent from tier-III and tier-IV districts.
Consumers use quick-commerce platforms for a wide range of products, from groceries and cooked food to medicines. Among those who favour 10-minute delivery, medicines ranked highest, followed by essentials and discretionary items. Of the 25,621 respondents who selected products for rapid delivery, 100 per cent prioritised medicines, 55 per cent selected essentials, and 25 per cent discretionary items.