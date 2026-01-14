74% of consumers back limit on 10-minute deliveries: LocalCircles

Indian consumers, many of whom share feedback on LocalCircles, have debated the issue in terms of convenience, value and road safety. A nationwide LocalCircles survey sought to gauge consumer views on 10-minute delivery and the products they want delivered quickly. The survey drew more than 90,000 responses from users across 180 urban districts, with 49 per cent from tier-I cities, 28 per cent from tier-II locations, and 23 per cent from tier-III and tier-IV districts.