DGCA seeks to reduce compliance burden with new norms for light aircraft

Aviation watchdog DGCA has come out with new regulations to simplify the airworthiness requirements for light aircraft and non-scheduled plane operators as part of efforts to reduce compliance burden. The new regulations will come into effect from January 1, 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Tuesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp At present, there are two primary Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) governing the continuing airworthiness of aircraft -- CAR-M and CAR-145. CAR-M covers the continuing airworthiness of all aircraft types, including those used for scheduled operations, non-scheduled operations, flying training, general aviation, and private operations. CAR-145 specifies regulations for the maintenance of aircraft used in commercial operations and complex motor aircraft.

These regulations are applicable uniformly across organisations irrespective of size and for maintenance processes required for commercial as well as private aircraft.

In order to put in place a simplified airworthiness requirements for light aircraft and private plane operators, the watchdog has introduced three sets of regulations -- CAR-ML, CAR-CAO and CAR-CAMO.

Aligned with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the regulations seek to simplify airworthiness requirements for light aircraft and those used by operators other than licensed air carriers. Also, appropriate amendments have been made to CAR-M and CAR-145.

"These new and revised regulations will help the aviation industry in reducing compliance burden for operators/ organizations using non-complex aircraft vis-a-vis aircraft that are complex including aircraft used in scheduled commercial operations," DGCA said.

The government is working on ways to further improve air connectivity and is also seeking to promote seaplane operations under the regional air connectivity scheme.