Dholera semiconductor plant to use ASML tech, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Semiconductor plants being set up in Dholera will use lithographic tools of Dutch company ASML, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during his visit to its facility in Veldhoven on Friday.

Vaishnaw visited ASML Headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, today, an official statement said.

"Our fab in Dholera will be using the ASML equipment. So, I have come to visit here and understand their technology," Vaishnaw said.

Tata Group is setting up a chip manufacturing unit in Dholera, which entails an investment of around ₹91,000 crore. The centre has committed 50 per cent fiscal support on a pari-passu basis, and the state government will provide 20 per cent support.