Dholera semiconductor plant to use ASML tech, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Semiconductor plants being set up in Dholera will use lithographic tools of Dutch company ASML, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during his visit to its facility in Veldhoven on Friday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:36 PM IST
Vaishnaw visited ASML Headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, today, an official statement said.

"Our fab in Dholera will be using the ASML equipment. So, I have come to visit here and understand their technology," Vaishnaw said.

Tata Group is setting up a chip manufacturing unit in Dholera, which entails an investment of around ₹91,000 crore. The centre has committed 50 per cent fiscal support on a pari-passu basis, and the state government will provide 20 per cent support.

The minister said that ASML is the world's leading provider of lithographic tools and enables practically every chip manufactured in the world.

"India has started a new semiconductor industry, and in the entire semiconductor industry, lithography, which basically means printing the circuit on the wafer, is the most complex and the most precise work which is required to be done," Vaishnaw said.

ASML last year announced the expansion of its operations in India.

Vaishnaw said that ASML coming to India is going to be a significant development as many of the equipment manufacturers from all over the world are now looking at a base in India, because of the design capabilities, huge talent pool and the consistent policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

