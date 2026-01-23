Over 1 billion Indian viewers may tune in to TV by 2029: IIM-A report

Both Pingali and Sinha point to the most important variable from a demographic lens – dependency. “Everyone keeps talking about the demographic dividend in India which is going to change in the next few years. A key variable that we looked at is the dependency ratio – the number of people who are not in the working population divided by the number of people in the working population. It gives you a rough idea of the fraction of dependents in the economy. As India ages, that is another reason for growth in TV,” says Pingali. A percentage rise in dependency ratio leads to a rise of 300,000 TV viewers all India.