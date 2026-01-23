Retailers gear up for Republic Day rush as shoppers chase deep discounts

Iyer pointed out that sales picked up as the wedding season picks up in February, prompting customers to shop in January. The retail chain is running discounts of up to 50 per cent.
“We expect to match or cross the ₹4.5 crore sales figure we recorded last year on Republic Day. The sales momentum was low and the weather was also hot, but this year that is not the case. On top of that, with an extra day making it a long weekend, we expect people to come out in larger numbers,” said Akhil Jain, managing director and chief executive officer at Jain Amar, which owns brands such as Madame and Camla Barcelona.