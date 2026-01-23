Retailers gear up for Republic Day rush as shoppers chase deep discounts

However, some industry executives pointed out that with new sales occasions such as Black Friday becoming more prominent, momentum during Republic Day sales is starting to slow down.

“It used to be a big occasion a few years ago, but newer occasions have started to emerge. We have seen that with Black Friday, people actually hold off shopping to make the most of that occasion. That is not the case during Republic Day sales anymore, and people are only willing to make purchases if the discounts are very steep and attractive,” said an industry executive who did not wish to be named.