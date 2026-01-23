Associate Sponsors

Retailers gear up for Republic Day rush as shoppers chase deep discounts

Retailers expect a weekend rush as Republic Day sales offer discounts up to 50%, with the long weekend helping clear winter stock and make way for new collections

Retail chain Lifestyle has seen a strong end-of-season sale, especially in January
Akshara SrivastavaSharleen Dsouza New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 7:56 PM IST
With Republic Day falling on a Monday, effectively making it a long weekend, retailers expect customers to throng stores over the weekend to take advantage of the end of the discount season.
 
Discounts over the long weekend range from 15 per cent up to 50 per cent, as retailers look to bring in fresh merchandise with the month-long sales season coming to an end on Republic Day.
 
Retail chain Lifestyle has seen a strong end-of-season sale, especially in January. “We saw double-digit sales in January and this momentum is expected to continue over the Republic Day weekend,” Devarajan Iyer, executive director and chief executive officer at Lifestyle, told Business Standard.
 
Iyer pointed out that sales picked up as the wedding season picks up in February, prompting customers to shop in January. The retail chain is running discounts of up to 50 per cent.
 
“We expect to match or cross the ₹4.5 crore sales figure we recorded last year on Republic Day. The sales momentum was low and the weather was also hot, but this year that is not the case. On top of that, with an extra day making it a long weekend, we expect people to come out in larger numbers,” said Akhil Jain, managing director and chief executive officer at Jain Amar, which owns brands such as Madame and Camla Barcelona.
 
The company is offering a flat 50 per cent discount on winter merchandise. “We have also launched the new spring/summer collection in stores and expect decent growth in that as people come into the stores,” he added.
 
However, Mohanlal Sons, a north-based ethnic wear retail chain with some presence in the south, said demand for ethnic wear has not been strong in December and January.
 
“We are running a Republic Day sale on the entire stock. Fresh stock is selling at a 15 per cent discount and the previous season’s stock is going at a 50 per cent discount. We expect the sales momentum to pick up over the next three days compared to the demand we have seen earlier in the month,” said Mayank Mohanlal, partner and chief executive officer at Mohanlal Sons.
 
Mohanlal added that while demand has been under pressure in the north, its stores in the south have witnessed better demand.
 
However, some industry executives pointed out that with new sales occasions such as Black Friday becoming more prominent, momentum during Republic Day sales is starting to slow down.
 
“It used to be a big occasion a few years ago, but newer occasions have started to emerge. We have seen that with Black Friday, people actually hold off shopping to make the most of that occasion. That is not the case during Republic Day sales anymore, and people are only willing to make purchases if the discounts are very steep and attractive,” said an industry executive who did not wish to be named.
 

Topics :Republic Dayretail marketLong weekends

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

