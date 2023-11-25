Home / Industry / News / Domestic air passenger traffic hits new peak as airlines carry 463,417

Domestic air passenger traffic hits new peak as airlines carry 463,417

As per official data, the total number of domestic passengers was 4,63,417 and flight movements were 5,998 on Thursday (November 23)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In a post on X, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said a new record has been set in Indian domestic aviation

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 7:01 AM IST
Domestic air passenger traffic touched a new high on Thursday as airlines carried 4,63,417 people.

"Post-Covid, India's domestic aviation's turnaround story has not just been overwhelming but inspiring as well. Positive attitude, progressive policies, and deep trust among passengers are taking it to new heights with every flight, every day," the civil aviation ministry said in a post on X on Friday.

As per official data, the total number of domestic passengers was 4,63,417 and flight movements were 5,998 on Thursday (November 23).

In a post on X, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said a new record has been set in Indian domestic aviation.

Earlier this month, domestic air traffic had touched new peaks for three consecutive days -- November 18, 19 and 20.

Topics :Air passengerDomestic Air TrafficAviation industry

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

