Only 7% of Indian consumers buy fruits, vegetables online: Survey

Seven per cent of Indian consumers purchase fruits and vegetables through online channels, according to a survey by LocalCircles.



Despite many platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Indtamart, Blinkit, Big Basket, Amazon fresh and Jiomart, among others, delivering fresh produce at the doorstep, consumers are fast moving away from buying fruits and vegetables online, largely due to reduced discounts and value and the quality of produce staying average at best, the report said.

“Quality of fruits and vegetables delivered via online platforms was always average and the return/refund process mostly painful, according to consumers,” said Sachin Taparia, Founder of LocalCircles.



“However, due to competitive prices and good discounts, most tended to ignore these shortcomings. With discounts reducing and risk of COVID minimal, many consumers are now buying the majority of their fresh supplies from the local market, buying only incidentals or topping up via online grocery apps,” he said.

