Home / Industry / News / Domestic coal companies supply 500 million tonnes coal in H1 FY24

Domestic coal companies supply 500 million tonnes coal in H1 FY24

The ministry said as the rate of production and dispatch is normally higher than the first half of the year, the dispatch of coal would exceed the 1 billion tonne mark during this fiscal year

Shreya Jai New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Domestic coal companies including state owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) and privately owned captive and commercial mines have cumulatively supplied 500 million tonne (MT) of coal till yet in the current financial year, said a statement by the ministry of coal.

“During the Financial Year 2023-24, the coal ministry has set a target to produce and dispatch 1012 MT of coal to consumers.  Achieving record high performance, the Ministry has been able to dispatch 500 MT coal as on 17th October 2023,” said the statement by the ministry.

The ministry said as the rate of production and dispatch is normally higher than the first half of the year, the dispatch of coal would exceed the 1 billion tonne mark during this fiscal year.

Out of 500 MT of coal dispatched, 416.57 MT went to the power sector and 84.77MT to the non-regulated sector.  The growth of coal transport to power sector year to year is 7.27 per cent and growth to non-regulated sector year to year is 38.02 per cent, it said. During the close of the last financial year, 893.19 MT of coal were dispatched.

Recently, national miner CIL said its supplies to thermal power plants of the country saw a 6 per cent jump over last year to touch 23.5 MT during the first fortnight of October 2023 ahead of the festive season.

“Progressively, CIL supplied nearly 319 MTs to the country’s coal fired plants till  October 15, which is a 12 MT jump in volume terms compared to 307 MTs of the same period, FY 2023,” it said.




Also Read

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

Centre issues allocation orders to successful bidders of 22 coal blocks

Overall coal stocks reach 110.58 million tonnes, up 44%: Coal ministry

Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

222.93MT coal produced in Q1FY24, up 8.4% from last year: Coal Ministry

New regional rapid transit system trains to be known as 'Namo Bharat'

More than Rs 3.85 trillion spent on coal imports last year: Govt data

Solara Active appoints PV Raghavendra Rao as chief financial officer

Leasing of retail real estate space up 46% in Jan-Sep across 8 cities: CBRE

GNIDA registers over 3,000 flats in 3 months, eyes 6,000 by Diwali

Topics :coal industrycoal sectorCoal ministry

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story