Air India Express to launch direct Bengaluru-Bangkok flights from Oct 18

The airline already connects Bangkok with Lucknow, Pune, and Surat, and operates direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket

Air India express
This launch further strengthens Air India Express' presence in Thailand.
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
Strengthening its international network from Bengaluru, Air India Express has announced daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Bangkok, starting from October 18, 2025. The new service will offer travellers from Bengaluru and neighbouring regions convenient, non-stop connectivity to Thailand, especially during the upcoming festive and holiday season. To celebrate the launch, the special introductory Xpress Value fares start at Rs . 16,800 for a round trip. The one-way fares from Bengaluru to Bangkok are Rs. 9,000 and Bangkok to Bengaluru are Rs. 8,850. Bookings are now open on the airline's website, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

Bangkok, one of Southeast Asia's most visited destinations, is renowned for its vibrant culture, nightlife, cuisine and temples. This new route to the Thai capital provides greater choice and convenience for both leisure and business travellers.

This launch further strengthens Air India Express' presence in Thailand. The airline already connects Bangkok with Lucknow, Pune, and Surat, and operates direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket.

Bengaluru is the largest domestic station of Air India Express, with 440 weekly flights directly connecting 30 domestic destinations and four international destinations. The airline has recently expanded its domestic network from Bengaluru, launching new direct services to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun, enhancing connectivity between the tech capital and these cities.

Elevating the travel experience, Air India Express offers 'Xpress Biz' seats, the airline's business-class equivalent, across more than 40 new aircraft, along with 'Xpress Ahead' priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling. Guests can also savour 'Gourmair' hot meals, a chef-curated menu that blends authentic regional recipes with popular international favourites, served warm.

As part of its 'Tales of India' initiative, Air India Express celebrates the nation's rich heritage with over 50 unique tail designs inspired by traditional art forms from more than 25 states, featuring patterns such as Sozani embroidery from Kashmir in the North, Assamese Jaapi motifs from the North-East, Bengal's Kalighat painting from the East, Warli from the West, and Chittara from the South, among many others, showcasing India's timeless craftsmanship and vibrant cultural diversity.

From Bengaluru: Air India Express operates over 440 weekly flights from Bengaluru connecting directly to 30 destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and four international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dammam, and Kathmandu. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to six domestic destinations: Agartala, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Imphal, and Mumbai and 13 international destinations: Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Phuket, Ras al Khaimah, Riyadh, Salalah, Sharjah, Singapore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :air india expressflightsAviation industry

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

