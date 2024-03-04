Home / Industry / News / DoT's new CHAKSU portal to allow citizens to report fraudulent calls

DoT's new CHAKSU portal to allow citizens to report fraudulent calls

A new Digital Intelligence Portal will help banks, agencies and telecom operators to share data on suspected fraud

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:49 PM IST
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday introduced two technology initiatives to strengthen efforts in combating mobile-based scams.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of ‘Chakshu’, a platform enabling citizens to report suspected fraudulent communication from mobile numbers via calls, SMS, or social media like WhatsApp. He mentioned that the DoT’s Sanchar Sathi Portal will also be accessible through a mobile app soon.

Spam reporting platform

Integrated with the DoT’s Sanchar Sathi portal, Chakshu will trigger the re-verification of suspected fraudulent numbers. Failing re-verification, the number will be disconnected. The DoT indicated that username and details of suspected numbers and those reporting, will remain confidential and will never be shared with anyone. 

Digital Intelligence Platform

The government also launched a new Digital Intelligence Platform, which will offer a single unified space for banks, payment wallets, social media platforms, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to share data regarding suspected fraudulent connections. Banks and payment wallets can cross check their database against the master list to prevent fraud. 

Grievance redressal portal

The government is also working on introducing a grievance redressal portal to report connections disconnected by mistake through the Sanchar Sathi portal, DoT officials said. Launched in May, last year, the portal is the government’s primary tool for protecting mobile phone users from various frauds such as identity theft, forged KYC, and theft of handset.

Officials added that the DoT is collaborating with the Reserve Bank of India and the Department of Financial Services to return the frozen ₹1,008 crore in suspected accounts back to the citizens.

Trai’s Calling Name Presentation

The telecom minister stated that the DoT will review the recommendations of TRAI regarding the proposed Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service. CNAP aims to enable users to view the registered name linked to incoming calls.

“User safety and protecting users’ privacy is most important. As a user, it is my right to know who is calling me. It is important for people who are calling to at least identify themselves,” Vaishnaw said. On unsolicited commercial communication, the Minister said 1.9 lakh text message headers have been blacklisted after 35 lakh headers were analysed. 

Combating fraudsters

71,000 point of sale accounts blacklisted

1.5 lakh handsets blocked for involvement in cyber crimes

3 lakh WhatsApp accounts disengaged

10 lakh bank and payment wallet accounts frozen

1 crore fraudulent mobile connections disconnected

Around Rs 1,000 crore citizens’ money saved

7 lakh stolen mobile handsets recovered

[Data from Sanchar Sathi portal for past 9 months (since launch)]

[Source: DoT]

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

