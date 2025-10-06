Eli Lilly to invest over $1 billion in India to boost manufacturing

Global drugmaker Eli Lilly will invest more than $1 billion in India over the next few years to expand manufacturing and supply chains through collaborations with domestic pharmaceutical firms, the company announced on Monday.

The move aims to leverage India’s skilled workforce and strong contract manufacturing base as part of Lilly’s global expansion strategy.

Focus on key therapies

The partnerships will boost production of Eli Lilly’s key treatments for obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and autoimmune disorders.

“We are making significant investments to increase manufacturing and medicine supply capacity around the world,” said Patrik Jonsson, president of Eli Lilly International.

Eli Lilly, which launched its weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India earlier this year, has yet to establish its own manufacturing plant in the country. India already hosts several firms that produce complex injectables and biologics on a contract basis for global pharmaceutical companies. $5 billion facility in the US Lilly’s investment in India comes as global drugmakers ramp up US manufacturing after the Trump administration imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imported branded and patented medicines from October 1. In September, Lilly announced a $5 billion facility in Virginia, part of a $27 billion plan to build four new plants in the US over the next five years.