EU FTA deal to focus on easier movement of skilled professionals

"Students are becoming more thoughtful and long-term in how they plan their education journeys. They are evaluating destinations not just on reputation, but on overall experience, clarity, and outcomes over several years. So, Europe benefits in this context for a few clear reasons. First, it offers strong academic quality across a wide range of public and private universities, often with more accessible fee structures. Second, it provides multiple study and work pathways across countries, giving students flexibility as they think beyond a single campus or city," Maheshwari said.