FDA chief warns businesses of tough action over food safety violations

Stringent action, including licence cancellations, fines and legal proceedings, will be initiated against establishments violating food safety norms, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said.
As per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration) Regulations 2011, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food must be prepared, processed, and cooked separately, Narvekar said.
He pointed out that separation must also be maintained during the food storage and handling stages.
"All food businesses are required to follow the safety norms strictly. Violations will lead to immediate notices and necessary legal action. Food safety is not merely a regulatory requirement but a critical social responsibility linked to public health," he asserted in an official statement.
Narvekar further said more than 30,000 food business operators in the state had been trained in food safety standards last year.
This year, the FDA plans to train another one lakh under its capacity-building initiative, he added.
"The FDA, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is conducting awareness campaigns, training sessions, and workshops under the Food Safety and Certification Training Programme," the department said.
It stated that with 189 new food safety officers joining the FDA on June 7, the number of inspections at establishments, including hotels, restaurants and eateries, is expected to increase significantly.
Regular checks are already being carried out across the state, and action is being taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 against establishments found in violation, it added.
The FDA urged citizens to report incidents related to food adulteration through its helpline or the Food Safety Connect mobile application.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
