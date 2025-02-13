Festive season fails to lift media companies' ad revenue in Q3FY25

Media companies saw little relief during the festive season, as the continued shift towards digital platforms and sluggish discretionary spending in key sectors due to economic uncertainty impacted the anticipated ad revenue boost in the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25 (FY25).

This comes after media companies reported a decline in their traditional advertising revenue in Q2 (July-September) of FY25, with hopes that the festive season would help revive their advertising revenues.

“Q3FY25 was a soft quarter for advertising growth, wherein broad consumption slowdown outweighed festive season pickup,” said Mukund Galgali, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), in the company’s analyst call. “While we did see some pickup in October closer to Diwali, the momentum quickly cooled down in November and December.”

He further noted that from ZEEL’s perspective, the impact of consumption weakness and the resulting slowdown in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) ad spending has been more significant in urban areas and the Hindi heartland. In contrast, the South cluster and other language markets are still holding relatively better. ZEEL reported an 8 per cent drop in its advertising revenue to Rs 940.6 crore on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in Q3FY25. However, the company saw its advertising revenue pick up by 4 per cent on a sequential basis. “During this period (Q3FY25), brands have an increased focus on performance-driven marketing strategies rather than broad, awareness-based campaigns, impacting revenue for traditional media channels,” said Abheek Biswas, assistant vice president, consumer insights, Dentsu India.

He explained that with consumers spending more time on digital platforms, the impact of TV and print ads has diminished, leading advertisers to shift budgets away from traditional media. Similarly, Reliance Industries-backed Network18 Media and Investments reported an 11 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its advertising volume for its TV news business in the October-December quarter, putting pressure on its revenue growth. The company saw its advertising volume grow marginally on a sequential basis. The digital segment continued to see growth in advertising revenue, though on a lower base. “News business revenue grew marginally as the advertising environment continued to be lukewarm. Consumer demand did not witness a meaningful pickup during the festive period, resulting in brands holding back on advertising spending,” it said in its investors’ update release.

With the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY25 featuring the Indian Premier League (IPL), Biswas added that segments like luxury, automotive, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) have scaled up their investments, showing a willingness to pay premium prices for IPL ad slots. Kalanithi Maran-owned Sun TV Network also reported a 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its advertising revenue to Rs 332.17 crore for the quarter ended December 31. On the other hand, Shemaroo Entertainment, a content creator, aggregator, and distributor, struggled to monetise its growth in viewership across its digital and traditional platforms due to a weak advertising market environment in Q3FY25.

“This quarter, we experienced a subdued festive season advertising trend, marking one of the lowest levels in recent years due to sluggish consumer demand,” said Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, in the company’s earnings call. “Both digital and traditional advertising revenues continued to face significant pressure.” The company’s revenue from traditional media decreased by 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 93.5 crore in Q3. Contrary to other media companies, HT Media, a print and digital media company, reported an overall increase in its print advertising revenue by 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 309 crore for Q3.