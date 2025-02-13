Govt aims to boost coal output to meet India's rising energy demand: Reddy

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that since India's energy demand was growing rapidly, the government was working on augmenting the coal production to achieve the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Coal and Mines Minister also said the government has set the target of producing one billion tonnes of coal this year in a bid to ensure that people do not have to face power shortage, especially in the summer season.

Noting that there was a huge demand for critical minerals like lithium and copper, he said India was acquiring critical mineral blocks in Argentina. Reddy addressed the coal industry workers at the National convention of Akhil Bharatiya Khadan Mazdoor Sangh affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh here, and later also interacted with reporters. "Energy demand is increasing rapidly in India and coal is an important pillar of our energy security. The government is moving forward with the target of one billion tonnes of coal production for this financial year. Coal production is very important for the next 50 years to achieve the aim of Viksit Bharat," he said. All the subsidiaries of Coal India Limited play an important role in ensuring energy security, he said. Replying to a query on the coal supply in view of the approaching summer season, the minister said India is the second largest consumer of coal after China and also largest coal producer after the neighbouring country. "More than 74 per cent of electricity generation in the country is coal-based. The government is working towards no power shortage and has set the target of one billion tonnes of coal production this year. Our coal production has increased from last year and the government is working on increasing the coal production every year," he said.

The government is also taking steps to reduce coal import, he said. "The country is acquiring critical mineral blocks in Argentina," he said, adding that there is a huge demand for critical minerals like lithium and copper. Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed him to prepare an action plan for proper coal storage, to ensure welfare of farmers, land for coal production and safety of coal mining workers to meet the ever rising energy demand.

"We are working on addressing these concerns," he said. The government also eyes to increase mining activity to raise employment opportunities, the minister added.

He also promised to roll out various welfare programmes for coal mine workers.