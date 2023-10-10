E-commerce firms such as Flipkart and Amazon witnessed a booming start for their festive sale events. Flipkart witnessed over 91 million customer visits during the early access and first day of its flagship festive sale ‘The Big Billion Days’ (TBBD). The event commenced on October 8, with early access opening on October 7 for VIP and Plus customers. Flipkart witnessed a 7X spike in orders over daily transactions. It also saw expansive growth in the Plus Visitor base. The event is live till October 15.

“This 10-year milestone reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to the larger economy,” said Arief Mohamad, vice president, customer growth and loyalty, Flipkart. “Through innovative technology, diverse affordable payment options and a truly accessible marketplace, we continue to redefine the shopping experience for millions of customers in India.”

This year, Flipkart has deployed next-gen technologies such as Metaverse, GenAI, and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create an intuitive and seamless experience. This has helped onboard first-time shoppers on the platform.

TBBD’23 early trends indicate a buoyant customer sentiment overall. Here categories such as mobiles, appliances, lifestyle, BGM (beauty and general merchandise), electronics and home witnessed the highest demand among customers. Smartphones in the Rs 20,000 segment witnessed a surge in demand among Metro and Tier 2+ audiences alike. Grooming, food and nutrition, make-up and fragrances saw a heightened demand during Early Access and Day 1 of TBBD.



Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad saw the highest number of shoppers, followed by Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Gurgaon. Interestingly, Hisar, Lucknow and Patna were also among the top cities that saw a surge in orders placed by festive shoppers. Flipkart said that an exponential increase in demand was seen from T1 and T2+ cities, during Early Access and Day 1, testifying to the growing value and wider penetration of e-commerce. Over 60 per cent of orders were placed from Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities.

Lifestyle sellers on the marketplace experienced a 10X growth in the orders placed, compared to the pre-festive period. This was followed by furniture and electronics with 8X and 7X growth respectively. Today, Flipkart has over 1.4 million sellers participating in TBBD.

Flipkart Pay Later witnessed a 5X spike in daily transactions during Early Access and Day 1. The EMI-based purchases witnessed a 20X rise.

Trends observed on Flipkart-owned Cleartrip indicate that this festive season, Indians chose to travel to non-metro cities such as Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Varanasi, and Ooty. The top air non-metro destinations include Goa, Kochi, Jaipur, Srinagar and Chandigarh.

Flipkart’s chief rival Amazon India also launched its month-long flagship festive sale, the Great Indian Festival (GIF), on 8 October, with early access for Prime members beginning 7 October. The company on Tuesday said that Amazon India witnessed the biggest ever 48 hours of shopping with a record 9.5 crore customer visits. Prime members shopping spiked 18x in the first 24 hours of PEA (vs average daily purchase), making it the highest ever. The company said that with thousands of sellers achieving their highest-ever single-day sales, it was the best-ever start to their festive season. Customers got access to more than 5,000 new launches across categories such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, fashion and beauty, home décor, appliances, furniture, and groceries. Customers also got access to the widest-ever selection of top brands.

“The first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has been absolutely remarkable,” said Manish Tiwary, vice president and country manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon. “We are elated to witness the biggest-ever opening with record customer visits, and the highest number of Prime members shopping during the 24 hours of Prime Early Access.”

The company said that over 65 per cent of the sellers on its platform hail from Tier-2 and 3 cities. Gearing up for the sale event, tens of thousands of sellers registered on Amazon.in in last 2 months. Amazon has 14 lakh sellers in India. The firm said that there was more than 35 per cent increase in small and medium businesses securing sales within the initial 48 hours as compared to 2022, marking a new record. Women entrepreneurs and artisans showcased an extensive range of products and sold over 18 products every minute

Under the Make in India approach, the D2C (direct to customer) Indian start-up eco-system made early in-roads into tier 2 and 3 markets. Here customers preferred home décor, fashion, beauty and furniture products.

“I’m thrilled to share that our customer transactions and orders were the highest ever for Amazon India along with the highest seller participation, and most product launches from top brands,” said Tiwary.

Amazon Pay UPI sign-ups grew the highest ever at 37 per cent year-over-year, since its launch. More than 35 crore Indians had access to instant bank discount offers on SBI credit and debit cards. The company said 4 out of every 5 smartphones sold in the first 48 hours were 5G ready. Amongst all smartphones sold, 75 per cent were purchased by customers coming from Tier 2 -3 cities and towns and beyond. Customers shopped for one TV per second with 80% of all orders coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns.

E-commerce retailers are expected to garner sales worth Rs 90,000 crore this festive season, 18 to 20 per cent higher than last year, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. This will be driven by about 140 million shoppers who are expected to be transacting online at least once during this festive month.





Flipkart E-commerce firm Snapdeal said it is expecting significant 30 to 40 per cent year-on-year growth during this festive period.SoftBank-backed e-commerce company Meesho said it is delighted by the exceptional response to its flagship Mega Blockbuster Sale. The company said that Tier-II, Tier-III, and Tier-IV cities accounted for 70 per cent of orders. Online fashion retailer Myntra said it has witnessed a stellar response across the core and emerging categories during its flagship sale event, Big Fashion Festival (BFF), which started on 7 October. The company said it is seeing very strong demand coming from both metros and non-metros, with day one of this edition of BFF having seen millions of customers thronging the platform. The geographical diversity was evident, with approximately 45 per cent of orders coming from Tier-II and Tier-III cities and beyond.

• Over 91 million customer visits during Early Access and Day 1 of TBBD

• Mobiles, Appliances, Lifestyle, BGM (Beauty and General Merchandise), Electronics and Home remain a top choice for customers across India

• Over 60% of orders were placed from Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities

• Lifestyle sellers on the marketplace experienced a 10X growth in the orders placed compared to the pre-festive period.

• This was followed by Furniture and Electronics with 8X and 7X growth respectively

Amazon

• 9.5 crore customers visits in the first 48-hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

• More than 80% customers came from non-metro cities

• Over 10 lakh customers received same-day delivery across pan India

• 65% of the overall participating sellers hailing from tier 2-3 cities

• Most preferred smartphone brands were OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple.

• Customers purchased more than 100 OnePlus smartphones every minute in the first 48 hours for the sale (2.5x more than 2022).

• Samsung drove premium phone demand, with their flagship Galaxy S Series growing a 3x over the last year