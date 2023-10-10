Domestic markets recouped all the losses made a day earlier—even as unrest continued in Israel and Gaza—as US bond yields cooled off, easing concerns over US rate hikes.

News reports about an economic stimulus by China further boosted the appetite for risk assets. The Sensex gained 567 points, or 0.9 per cent, to end at 66,079, while the Nifty 50 index rose 178 points, or 0.9 per cent, to close the session at 19,690. The broader market indices, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100, rose by 1.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

The 10-year US Treasury yields slipped below 4.7 per cent after comments from two Federal Reserve officials revived hopes of a peak in interest rates.

The Fed Vice Chair, Philip Jefferson, said on Monday he would remain cognizant of tightening monetary conditions through higher bond yields while assessing the future path of policy. Similarly, Lorie Logan of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas mentioned that the recent rise in bond yields might indicate a reduced need for the US central bank to raise rates in the future. Last week, San Francisco Fed President Mar Daly stated that if financial conditions, which have tightened considerably over the last three months, persist, then the need for the Fed to take further action diminishes.

Strong US jobs data released last week had stoked fears that the Fed might respond with more rate hikes.

Meanwhile, news reports suggested that China is planning to raise its budget deficit to introduce a new round of stimulus to help meet its growth targets. Reports indicated that the Chinese government will issue sovereign debt of $137 billion for spending on infrastructure projects to boost its economic prospects.

Despite the rebound on Tuesday, the escalating conflict in Israel continues to concern investors. The apprehension is that the conflict between Hamas and Israel might escalate into a wider battle involving Iran, potentially affecting the already high oil prices. Brent crude oil prices declined slightly, trading below $88 a barrel after jumping over 4 per cent a day earlier.

The move by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase India's growth forecasts also lifted sentiment. Supported by higher consumption, the IMF projects domestic GDP to grow by 6.3 per cent in FY24, 20 basis points higher than previously estimated, according to the World Economic Outlook published on Tuesday.

"The domestic market's primary focus is currently on the upcoming results season, with optimistic expectations on earnings," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, anticipates a robust 21 per cent earnings growth for Nifty in the second quarter, primarily driven by finance and auto stocks.

"So, significant stock-specific action is expected over the next 45 days as the earnings are announced. On the index front, Nifty might continue its consolidation with bouts of volatility, tracking geo-political developments, US bond yields, and oil prices amidst result announcements."

The market breadth was strong, with 2,503 stocks advancing and 1,160 declining. Except for three, all Sensex stocks gained. ICICI Bank rose by 1.4 per cent and contributed the most to the Sensex gains. State-owned Coal India gained 5.1 per cent, the highest among Nifty components, followed by Adani Ports, which gained 3.5 per cent—recouping the previous day’s loss triggered by the conflict in Israel, where it owns a significant port.