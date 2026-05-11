FMCG sector expects consistency in rural consumption with VB-G RAM G Act

“The rollout of G RAM G from July 1 is a positive structural intervention for rural livelihoods, as it will further strengthen local economic activity. With guaranteed employment expanding to 125 days of work and with a sharper focus on local infrastructure and productivity, the programme has the potential to stabilise rural incomes and reduce seasonal uncertainty for households. This would translate into higher and more consistent rural consumption, particularly across daily-use FMCG categories,” Mohit Malhotra, global chief executive officer (CEO) at Dabur India told Business Standard.