Foreign tourists' arrival in India dips 12% in April-September 2025

It could end up to be a lacklustre year for foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in India even as competing south eastern countries and China have shown a sharp surge in 2025, many of them because of liberalised as well as free visa schemes.

According to the latest data, foreign tourist arrivals in India dropped to 6.18 million during the April-September 2025 period against 7.06 million during the same period last year, which was a drop of 12.4 per cent.

India’s foreign tourist arrivals had peaked at 10.93 million in 2019. While the numbers dropped sharply during pandemic years, it went up to 9.95 million in 2024.

In the first 11 months, this number is estimated to have hit 19.14 million. And the big push has largely come from its aggressive visa free policy, with extended stays till 45 days for some countries and substantial increase in air connectivity like direct flights

In contrast, Vietnam became the fastest growing market for foreign tourist arrivals in south east Asia, witnessing a dramatic influx of foreign tourist arrivals which hit 15.4 million between January-September — a growth of 21 per cent year on year.

The chances of 2025 becoming the breakthrough year are bleak due to the sharp fall in the first three quarters.

from India.

Buoyed by its success, the country is now aiming for 26 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2026, nearly two and a half time of what India achieved in 2024.

The other big attraction is Malaysia, which has between January and August attracted 28.24 million foreign tourists, representing a growth of 14.5 per cent, according to latest publicly available data.

It has overtaken Thailand, which saw its tourist arrivals numbers fall by 7.56 million between April to September, but still at 24.1 million.