NYE: Hotels see last-minute booking spike; food delivery hit by gig strike

Hotels and accommodation units, especially those near metro cities, are seeing a rise in last-minute bookings, while food delivery businesses are witnessing the impact of the gig workers’ strike.

At luxury villa rental firm StayVista, around 25–28 per cent of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day bookings come in during the final two to four days, with a sharp spike in the last 72 hours as plans firm up and group sizes get confirmed.

“Room rates typically see a 30–45 per cent premium for last-minute bookings over base festive pricing,” said co-founder Amit Damani, adding that the highest last-minute demand comes for destinations such as Lonavala, Nashik, Goa, and Kasauli.

At Taj Damdama Lake Resort & Spa, Gurugram, demand is driven by guests seeking the luxury of space, nature, and thoughtfully curated experiences, without the need for long travel. Wellness-led breaks, intimate celebrations, and bespoke culinary journeys have become key decision drivers, reflecting a more intentional approach to leisure, said Vinod Pandey, area director operations and general manager at the property.

As urban lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced, there is a shift towards short, immersive and sustainable luxury escapes emerging as preferred staycation destinations.

“Kinwani House Araiya Anthology saw the highest surge, with demand up by 31 per cent, while Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa Araiya Anthology recorded a 9 per cent increase,” said Amruda Nair, founder and director of the chain.

At Araiya Hotels, too, there is a noticeable uptick in last-minute demand across the portfolio, with search and demand trends rising between 6 per cent and 31 per cent during the New Year’s Eve and New Year period.

“As we look ahead, we expect this momentum to continue, with staycations, destination weddings, and MICE travel playing a significant role in driving demand. We are geared up to welcome the New Year with bespoke experiences, crafted to create lasting memories,” he added.

“A lot of people are not in the city during NYE this year. This is impacting footfall and revenue projections, also since deliveries are not a big part of our business,” said the founder of a South Delhi-based pub, adding that rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are also stopping people from stepping out.

Across its portfolio, average daily rates have risen by about 12–15 per cent for last-minute bookings during the festive period, she added.

At Wow! Momo, too, same-store sales growth since Christmas has been lower than expected. Annually, too, growth is slower.

“While we are still seeing some growth, it is not as good as last year. But we have set ambitious targets for ourselves and are working on driving dine-in sales with exclusive deals and offers,” said Sagar Daryani, co-founder and chief executive officer of the quick service restaurant.