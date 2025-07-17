Ex-CBDT chief Nitin Gupta appointed NFRA chairperson for 3-year term

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch retired Indian Revenue Service officer, as the chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), an official order said.

Gupta, former chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), will take over the position from Ravneet Kaur, who was serving as the acting chairperson of the Authority.

He has been appointed to serve a term of three years or until he turns 65, whichever is earlier. A civil engineer by training, Gupta has also served as director general at the Competition Commission of India, New Delhi, for more than three years.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, former chief executive officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India, was the last full-time chairperson of the NFRA. The ACC has also appointed retired IRS officer Smita Jhingran, retired Indian Defence Estates Service officer P Daniels, and retired Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer Sushil Kumar Jaiswal as full-time members of the NFRA. Constituted in October 2018, the NFRA is an independent watchdog for auditing and accounting standards. Gupta will helm the Authority at a time when it is reviewing the books of Gensol Engineering in a matter related to allegations of fund diversion by its promoters. It is also in the process of assessing whether an investigation is required into discrepancies in the account balances of IndusInd Bank.