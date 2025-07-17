Home / Industry / News / Ex-CBDT chief Nitin Gupta appointed NFRA chairperson for 3-year term

Ex-CBDT chief Nitin Gupta appointed NFRA chairperson for 3-year term

Nitin Gupta succeeds Ravneet Kaur as NFRA chair; watchdog is auditing Gensol and assessing discrepancies in IndusInd Bank account balances

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta
Gupta will helm the Authority at a time when it is reviewing the books of Gensol Engineering in a matter related to allegations of fund diversion by its promoters.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch retired Indian Revenue Service officer, as the chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), an official order said.
 
Gupta, former chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), will take over the position from Ravneet Kaur, who was serving as the acting chairperson of the Authority.
 
He has been appointed to serve a term of three years or until he turns 65, whichever is earlier. A civil engineer by training, Gupta has also served as director general at the Competition Commission of India, New Delhi, for more than three years.
 
Ajay Bhushan Pandey, former chief executive officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India, was the last full-time chairperson of the NFRA.
 
The ACC has also appointed retired IRS officer Smita Jhingran, retired Indian Defence Estates Service officer P Daniels, and retired Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer Sushil Kumar Jaiswal as full-time members of the NFRA. 
 
Constituted in October 2018, the NFRA is an independent watchdog for auditing and accounting standards.
 
Gupta will helm the Authority at a time when it is reviewing the books of Gensol Engineering in a matter related to allegations of fund diversion by its promoters. It is also in the process of assessing whether an investigation is required into discrepancies in the account balances of IndusInd Bank.
 
Last year, the NFRA had proposed the adoption of revised auditing standards aligned with global practices to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
 
Following NFRA’s recommendations, the MCA must approve and notify the new standards. The NFRA has recommended the revised norms be made effective from 1 April 2026, subject to government approval.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Inc's profit boom has a name: It's called the Herfindahl Index

South Korea wins appeal in legal dispute with Elliott over Samsung merger

Premium

Indians opt for skill-based, learning-led holidays over leisure trips

India's goods exports may face pressure in fiscal 2026 amid tariffs: Crisil

India should continue buying Russian oil; must reject US pressure: GTRI

Topics :CBDTGensol groupIndusInd Bank

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story