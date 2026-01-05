From delivery to discovery: How quick commerce is becoming a branding tool

The growing pull of quick commerce is now strong enough to draw even large, established brands into the model. Companies that traditionally relied on large-format stores and planned purchases are exploring ultra-fast deliveries to stay relevant with urban consumers. Sportswear and equipment retailer Decathlon, for instance, is understood to be evaluating quick delivery options in select cities, signalling how expectations around speed and convenience are reshaping even non-grocery categories. Industry executives say the move reflects not just competitive pressure, but the branding value of being visible on platforms that consumers open multiple times a week.

The appeal of quick commerce is evident even before brands formally enter the market. A New Delhi–based professional planning to launch a packaged makhana brand said his go-to-market strategy is centred on quick commerce platforms rather than traditional retail or large e-commerce marketplaces. He believes the high-frequency usage of these apps and their ability to trigger impulse purchases make them one of the most effective ways for a new food brand to secure early visibility and trial. “If consumers can discover you while ordering essentials, half the battle is already won,” he said.