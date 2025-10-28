GitHub projects India to have over 57.5 million developers by 2030

India’s developer ecosystem is expanding at a record pace, underscoring why global technology firms are increasingly turning to Indian talent as they navigate the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

GitHub, the world’s leading platform for agentic software development, projects that India will have over 57.5 million developers by 2030—more than one in three of all projected global sign-ups—making it the largest developer community in the world within the next five years.

Currently, over 21.9 million developers are building on GitHub in India, placing the country second only to the United States.

According to the 2025 GitHub Octoverse Report, India added 5.2 million new developers in the past year, a 31 per cent annual growth rate, accounting for 14 per cent of all new developers globally. This makes India the fastest-growing developer community in the world, with the highest number of new contributors ever recorded from the country.

“India’s rise as a global technology leader is undeniable, driven by its surging developer community and the new possibilities of agentic AI,” said Kyle Daigle, Chief Operating Officer, GitHub. He added: “AI is expanding what developers can do, accelerating how fast they ship, and empowering millions more in India to begin their software development journey. Software is the world’s most valuable export, and India’s developer community is at the heart of that story—building the future of technology for all of us.” India leads in open source and AI contributions India now has the world’s largest open source contributor base, surpassing the US, and ranks second globally in open source and AI repository contributions as well as GitHub Education users. This cements India’s position as a global hub for innovation and developer-led growth.

At the global level, GitHub’s report noted that the launch of Copilot Free in late 2024 transformed the platform’s growth curve, onboarding millions of first-time developers into AI-powered workflows. Around 80 per cent of new developers use GitHub Copilot within their first week, showing that AI has become a baseline expectation in modern coding. New AI vision: Agent HQ At GitHub Universe 2025, the company unveiled Agent HQ, its next evolution to unify every coding agent on one open platform. Over the coming months, AI agents from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Cognition, and xAI will be integrated into GitHub as part of paid Copilot subscriptions.