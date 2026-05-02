Home / Industry / News / Govt extends MIP on virgin multi-layer paper board till Sept 2026

Govt extends MIP on virgin multi-layer paper board till Sept 2026

The MIP was first imposed in August 2025

Import, export, trade
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:18 PM IST
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The government has announced the extension of the minimum import price on virgin multi-layer paper board till September 30, 2026, according to a notification.

The MIP was first imposed in August 2025.

"Minimum Import Price (MIP) @ INR 67,220 per MT on Cost, Insurance, and Freight )CIF) value, imposed on import of Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board (VPB)'has been extended for the period up to 30.09.2026," the directorate general of foreign trade has said in notification.

The product is used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, FMCG products, food and beverages, electronics, high-end cosmetics, liquor, book covers, and publishing.

Below this MIP, imports would not be allowed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :GovernmentMIP minimum import priceMinimum Import Price

First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:18 PM IST

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