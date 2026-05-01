India Inc's big foreign acquisitions yield no more than tepid returns

On average, the acquisition cost of assets was nearly four times the net worth of acquirer, leading to a sharp rise in the indebtedness of these companies after these big purchases. It also resulted in a sharp decline in financial metrics such as the return on net worth (RoNW) for these companies. In fact, the RoNW of most of these companies is even now lower than that prior to the acquisition. Low RoNW lowers these companies’ long-term growth potential and weighs on their equity valuation and share price performance.