Home / Industry / News / South India pulls clear in online FMCG adoption, says Nielsen report

South India pulls clear in online FMCG adoption, says Nielsen report

Nielsen report states southern metros led with an 18.4% share

FMCG, SHOPS
premium
India’s FMCG market grew 13.9 per cent in value in April–June CY 2025, supported by sustained rural demand and steady urban recovery, according to NielsenIQ.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the April–June quarter (Q2) of calendar year (CY) 2025, southern metros recorded a higher share of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in e-commerce compared to other metros, NielsenIQ (formerly Nielsen) said in its quarterly report.
 
According to the research firm, e-commerce kept its upward pace in the quarter ended June, gaining ground on modern trade in eight metros. Southern metros led with an 18.4 per cent share, compared to 15.8 per cent across the eight metros.
 
“Even though e-commerce accounts for just 11-13 per cent of FMCG value share in metros, it’s already delivering more than half of omnichannel growth. Despite the pullback of quick-commerce dark stores, Q2 CY 2025 saw e-commerce consumption surge, driven by higher shopper penetration and consistent spending, even among new shoppers,” the report said.
 
India’s FMCG market grew 13.9 per cent in value in April–June CY 2025, supported by sustained rural demand and steady urban recovery, according to NielsenIQ.
 
Volume growth for the quarter was 6 per cent, while prices rose 7.4 per cent. Unit sales outpaced overall volume growth as consumers continued to opt for smaller packs.
 
Rural demand for consumer goods has outpaced urban demand for six straight quarters, rising 8.4 per cent compared to 4.6 per cent growth in urban markets. 
 
“However, the gap is narrowing as urban areas show signs of sequential recovery. This resurgence is primarily driven by smaller towns, while metropolitan areas continue to experience a decline in consumption due to channel shifts,” NielsenIQ said in its release.
 
Sharang Pant, head of FMCG customer success at NielsenIQ India, said in the release: “The Indian FMCG sector continues to demonstrate resilience, with rural markets leading the charge for six consecutive quarters. While urban recovery is gaining traction, particularly in smaller towns, rural demand remains the cornerstone of volume expansion. E-commerce is emerging as a key growth engine, especially in the top eight metros.”
 
He added that with inflation easing and a favourable monsoon forecast, the outlook for consumption remains optimistic. However, sustaining this momentum will require deeper channel engagement and sharper, value-led propositions.
 
“The industry is entering a phase where agility and consumer-centric innovation will be critical to future success. The rapid rise of small manufacturers, outpacing overall industry growth, underscores shifting market dynamics and intensifying competition,” he said.
 
In the quarter, food consumption was stable at 5.5 per cent, driven by increased volumes in staples and impulse categories. Home and personal care saw faster growth at 7.5 per cent. Over-the-counter categories recorded a 14.2 per cent jump in value sales, mainly due to an 11 per cent rise in prices. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Retailers, online firms may score big over Independence Day weekend

Publicis sues CCI for denying case files in ad firms' cartelisation probe

NCLAT upholds insolvency proceedings against Supertech Realtors

PSU refiners eye Russian oil as discounts rise ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Premium

Rajasthan's mines dept eyes record revenue with focus on dues recovery

Topics :south indiaFMCGse-commerce companies

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story