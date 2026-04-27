Govt may tweak Design Linked Incentive scheme for semiconductor chips

Apart from the change in the DLI incentive structure, the IT ministry is also looking to push the selected startups and companies to create more domestically owned intellectual property (IP) rather than relying on work outsourced by foreign companies for the development of new chips, especially in critical areas such as telecom and defence, another official said.

The first phase of the DLI scheme was announced as part of the ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission and provides reimbursement of up to 50 per cent of eligible expenditure for companies and startups, or an incentive of 4-6 per cent on net sales turnover. Apart from the financial incentives, the scheme also provides design infrastructure support to approved companies through the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing’s (C-DAC) ChipIN Centre.