Home / Industry / News / Govt may tweak Design Linked Incentive scheme for semiconductor chips

Govt may tweak Design Linked Incentive scheme for semiconductor chips

The idea, a senior government official said, is to ensure that only those projects that find some market appreciation get the right funding and guidance from the government

semiconductors chipmakers
premium
Representative Picture
Aashish Aryan
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 11:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is likely to tweak the incentive structure under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme for semiconductor chips and allocate funds on a like-for-like basis only to companies or startups that successfully raise funds from angel investors or venture capital (VC) funds.
 
The idea, a senior government official said, is to ensure that only those projects that find some market appreciation get the right funding and guidance from the government.
 
“We also have to ensure that the projects that are approved under the second phase have real-world application and a short lab-to-market timeline,” the official said.
 
Apart from the change in the DLI incentive structure, the IT ministry is also looking to push the selected startups and companies to create more domestically owned intellectual property (IP) rather than relying on work outsourced by foreign companies for the development of new chips, especially in critical areas such as telecom and defence, another official said.
 
The first phase of the DLI scheme was announced as part of the ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission and provides reimbursement of up to 50 per cent of eligible expenditure for companies and startups, or an incentive of 4-6 per cent on net sales turnover. Apart from the financial incentives, the scheme also provides design infrastructure support to approved companies through the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing’s (C-DAC) ChipIN Centre.
 
So far, the government has approved 24 chip-design projects, which are working to develop chip designs for areas such as video surveillance, drone detection, energy meters, microprocessors, satellite communications, broadband, and Internet of Things system-on-chip.
 
Apart from these, 95 more companies have received access to “industry-grade” engineering and design tools as part of the DLI scheme infrastructure developed by Meity and C-DAC. 
Future-ready  
  • Meity likely to allocate funds on a like-for-like basis only to entities that successfully raise money from angel investors or VC funds
  • Idea is to ensure that only projects with some market appreciation get the right funding and guidance from govt
  • Ministry also aiming to push selected firms to create more domestically-owned IP
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lodha Developers plans to develop 1 Gw data centre power shell in MMR

Premium

West Asia crisis: Affordable housing may lose more ground amid rising costs

Railways to rationalise 29,608 posts in FY27 despite record capex push

Amazon to take 'Now' rapid-delivery service to 100 cities in India

Delhi's peak power demand crosses 7,000 MW mark for the first time in April

Topics :Govt spendingsemiconductor industrysemiconductor

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story