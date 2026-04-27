Govt may tweak Design Linked Incentive scheme for semiconductor chips

So far, the government has approved 24 chip-design projects, which are working to develop chip designs for areas such as video surveillance, drone detection, energy meters, microprocessors, satellite communications, broadband, and Internet of Things system-on-chip.
Apart from these, 95 more companies have received access to “industry-grade” engineering and design tools as part of the DLI scheme infrastructure developed by Meity and C-DAC.
Future-ready
- Meity likely to allocate funds on a like-for-like basis only to entities that successfully raise money from angel investors or VC funds
- Idea is to ensure that only projects with some market appreciation get the right funding and guidance from govt
- Ministry also aiming to push selected firms to create more domestically-owned IP