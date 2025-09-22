Home / Industry / News / Govt plans 13 GW annual hydro storage push from FY29 to meet 50 GW target

Govt plans 13 GW annual hydro storage push from FY29 to meet 50 GW target

Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), made the remarks at the 'Conference on Energy Storage - Driving the Clean Energy Transition' in the national capital

hydro-power project
The hydro pumped storage has taken a big leap now, and from this year onwards, roughly 3 gigawatts (GW) of PSPs will get added on an average every year, he said addressing the event organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government is looking to add up to 13 GW of hydro pumped storage projects (PSPs) annually, over four-fold from current levels of addition, to have 50 GW of such capacity by 2032, a senior official said on Monday.

Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), made the remarks at the 'Conference on Energy Storage - Driving the Clean Energy Transition' in the national capital.

The hydro pumped storage has taken a big leap now, and from this year onwards, roughly 3 gigawatts (GW) of PSPs will get added on an average every year, he said addressing the event organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

"...from (FY) 2028-29 you will find it going in the double digit as well, roughly 10 GW to 13 GW (capacity) getting added each year so that means that multiplied by five times will be the gigawatt hours that will start getting integrated into the systems," he said.

By 2032, the target is somewhere around 50 GW capacity coming from the hydro pump storage, Prasad said.

Later speaking to PTI over phone, the official shared that as of FY25, the capacity of pumped hydro projects in the country was around 4.7 GW.

Pumped storage projects help in stablisation of the grid besides storage of clean energy for use.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Uttar Pradesh MSME loans rise more than 20% to ₹2.48 trillion in FY25

AERB transfers approvals for Mahi-Banswara to Anushakti Vidyut Nigam

Smartphone exports to US decline 58% to $964.8 million: GTRI report

US tariff impact: Cut and polished diamond exports to fall 17-20% in FY26

Ministry issues draft rules allowing CCO to regulate proposed coal exchange

Topics :NDA govt policiesHydro power projectsPower generation

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story