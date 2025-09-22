Home / Industry / News / AERB transfers approvals for Mahi-Banswara to Anushakti Vidyut Nigam

AERB transfers approvals for Mahi-Banswara to Anushakti Vidyut Nigam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Mahi-Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) on September 25

Nuclear
Nuclear
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's nuclear regulator AERB has transferred the siting consent for the Mahi-Banswara atomic power project from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited to Anushakti Vidyut Nigam, a joint venture company that is developing the 2,800 MWe project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Mahi-Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) on September 25.

The project marks the entry of National Thermal Power Corporation in the nuclear power sector.

Anushakti Vidyut Nigam (ASHVINI) is a joint venture between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). In May, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) issued the siting consent for the MBRAPP to the NPCIL.

"With this transfer, ASHVINI shall be the responsible organization for ensuring compliance with the regulatory requirements throughout the lifetime of MBRAPP-1 to 4," AERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla said.

Four indigenously developed Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) of 700 MWe each are being built as part of the MBRAPP.

The project site is located along the banks of the Mahi River near Napla in Banswara district.

At present, NPCIL and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (Bhavini) are allowed to build and operate nuclear power plants.

A 2015 amendment to the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 paved the way for joint ventures between NPCIL and other public sector companies to build nuclear power plants.

Besides NTPC, NPCIL has also entered into joint ventures with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to develop nuclear power plants on a commercial basis.

The MBRAPP units are among the ten 700 MWe PHWRs that the government plans to build under the fleet mode approach, approval for which was granted in 2017.

Besides Mahi Banswara, the fleet mode nuclear plants will come up at Kaiga NPP (two units), Gorakhpur-Haryana (two units) and Chutka-Madhya Pradesh (two units).

The government has set an ambitious target of 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047.

Currently, NPCIL operates 24 commercial nuclear power reactors in the country with an installed capacity of 8,780 MWe with plans to increase it to 22,480 MWe by 2031-32.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Smartphone exports to US decline 58% to $964.8 million: GTRI report

US tariff impact: Cut and polished diamond exports to fall 17-20% in FY26

Ministry issues draft rules allowing CCO to regulate proposed coal exchange

Indian drugmakers gear up for ₹600-800 cr insulin pen market post-Novo exit

Indian IT investing $1 bn in US talent as H-1B fee hike looms: Nasscom

Topics :energy sectorenergy industry

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story