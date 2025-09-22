AERB transfers approvals for Mahi-Banswara to Anushakti Vidyut Nigam

India's nuclear regulator AERB has transferred the siting consent for the Mahi-Banswara atomic power project from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited to Anushakti Vidyut Nigam, a joint venture company that is developing the 2,800 MWe project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Mahi-Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) on September 25.

The project marks the entry of National Thermal Power Corporation in the nuclear power sector.

Anushakti Vidyut Nigam (ASHVINI) is a joint venture between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). In May, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) issued the siting consent for the MBRAPP to the NPCIL.

"With this transfer, ASHVINI shall be the responsible organization for ensuring compliance with the regulatory requirements throughout the lifetime of MBRAPP-1 to 4," AERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla said. Four indigenously developed Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) of 700 MWe each are being built as part of the MBRAPP. The project site is located along the banks of the Mahi River near Napla in Banswara district. At present, NPCIL and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (Bhavini) are allowed to build and operate nuclear power plants. A 2015 amendment to the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 paved the way for joint ventures between NPCIL and other public sector companies to build nuclear power plants.