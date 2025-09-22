Home / Industry / News / Ministry issues draft rules allowing CCO to regulate proposed coal exchange

Ministry issues draft rules allowing CCO to regulate proposed coal exchange

The draft further said that the recent policy reforms in the coal sector has resulted in selfsufficiency and increased availability of the dry fuel in the country

Coal
The operations of the coal exchange would broadly be government by the regulations made by CCO (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has come out with draft rules to form an organisation to regulate the functioning of the proposed coal exchange that will facilitate the trading of coal as a commodity.

The proposed Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) will be a subordinate office of the coal ministry. Its responsibilities include coal mine closure activities to ensure environmental sustainability, collecting and disseminating coal statistics, inspecting collieries, issuing directives on coal grades, and acting as an appellate authority for grade-related disputes.

"Ministry of coal proposes to appoint the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) to register and regulate the coal exchange(s) to be established in the country," says the draft coal exchange rules, 2025 on which the ministry has invited comments from stakeholders by mid-October.

The operations of the coal exchange would broadly be government by the regulations made by CCO.

The draft further said that the recent policy reforms in the coal sector has resulted in selfsufficiency and increased availability of the dry fuel in the country.

Coal production is poised to reach new heights with the country already breaching one billion tonne of production mark in the last fiscal and likely to grow beyond 1.5 billion tonne by 2030.

With the increased availability of domestic coal in the country, it is expected that there would be a paradigm shift towards a surplus coal scenario and resultantly the sales scenario is likely to undergo a major change from the existing mechanisms of sales channels, necessitating a major market reform backed by a regulatory mechanism.

"Therefore, in the scenario of increased availability of domestic coal in the country, further reforms are being carried out in the coal sector with focus on promoting competitive markets for sale of coal, and thus, the coal ministry proposes to establish Coal Exchange (s) under the...enabling provisions of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2025," the draft said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian drugmakers gear up for ₹600-800 cr insulin pen market post-Novo exit

Indian IT investing $1 bn in US talent as H-1B fee hike looms: Nasscom

India ranks 4th in Apac for real estate capital inflows in H1 2025: Report

GST cut to save investors up to ₹1.5 trn in renewable sector: Pralhad Joshi

Amazon starts sale for Prime members: Top deals on phones, TVs, laptops

Topics :Coal Coal ministrycoal industrycoal output

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story