Uttar Pradesh MSME loans rise more than 20% to ₹2.48 trillion in FY25

Loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Uttar Pradesh, which comes on top in the country in this segment, have jumped more than 20 per cent to ₹2.48 trillion. The state is home to more than nine million MSMEs.

According to the official data, credit given by commercial and other banks to MSMEs in FY23 stood at ₹1.68 trillion. The figure in FY24 was ₹2 trillion.

While commercial banks are predominant in the urban and semi-urban pockets, cooperative banks and microfinance institutions are providing 'last mile' credit access to rural micro entrepreneurs, especially women. Eastern UP accounts for 46 per cent of the state’s microfinance loans, the highest in the lot. The western and central regions account for 40 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, of the loans.