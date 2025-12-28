Govt prepares to showcase IndiaAI Mission LLM progress at AI Impact Summit

The government is likely to showcase the progress made so far in building the various indigenous large language models (LLMs) announced under the IndiaAI Mission during the AI Impact Summit, scheduled to take place in Delhi between February 16 and 20, according to sources.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the nodal ministry for hosting the event, has asked all major government departments to showcase their apps and how AI (artificial intelligence) has been used to improve their functioning, a senior government official said.

“The focus will be on showing the real-world impact of AI in improving the lives of citizens and how it has helped in ensuring democratic access to technology for everyone,” the official said.

During the five-day event, the IT ministry has proposed to set up seven working groups, which will deliberate and discuss the finer points around concepts such as AI for economic growth and social good, democratising resources, human capital, resilience, innovation and efficiency, inclusion for social empowerment, safe and trusted AI, and science.

Jensen Huang, the president and chief executive officer of Nvidia, Google DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, among others, are also scheduled to attend the event, the sources said.

Who are the global tech leaders expected at the summit?

While various experts from India will chair the respective working groups, the government has also invited experts from 14 countries to co-chair these groups and deliberate on these aspects, another official said.

“So, for example, we have invited experts and government officials from Brazil and Japan to be co-chairs of the working group on safe and trusted AI, and the French delegation to co-chair the resilience, innovation and efficiency working group,” the official said.

How will the summit support startups and young innovators?