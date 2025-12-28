Home / Industry / News / Govt prepares to showcase IndiaAI Mission LLM progress at AI Impact Summit

Govt prepares to showcase IndiaAI Mission LLM progress at AI Impact Summit

The government will ask departments to demonstrate AI use cases and IndiaAI Mission LLM progress at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, scheduled for February 16-20, sources said

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector
premium
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the nodal ministry for hosting the event, has asked all major government departments to showcase their apps and how AI (artificial intelligence) has been used to improve their functioning, a senior government official said.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The government is likely to showcase the progress made so far in building the various indigenous large language models (LLMs) announced under the IndiaAI Mission during the AI Impact Summit, scheduled to take place in Delhi between February 16 and 20, according to sources.
 
How will the government showcase real-world AI use cases?
 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the nodal ministry for hosting the event, has asked all major government departments to showcase their apps and how AI (artificial intelligence) has been used to improve their functioning, a senior government official said.
 
“The focus will be on showing the real-world impact of AI in improving the lives of citizens and how it has helped in ensuring democratic access to technology for everyone,” the official said.
 
Who are the global tech leaders expected at the summit?
 
Jensen Huang, the president and chief executive officer of Nvidia, Google DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, among others, are also scheduled to attend the event, the sources said.
 
What will the summit’s working groups discuss?
 
During the five-day event, the IT ministry has proposed to set up seven working groups, which will deliberate and discuss the finer points around concepts such as AI for economic growth and social good, democratising resources, human capital, resilience, innovation and efficiency, inclusion for social empowerment, safe and trusted AI, and science.
 
While various experts from India will chair the respective working groups, the government has also invited experts from 14 countries to co-chair these groups and deliberate on these aspects, another official said.
 
“So, for example, we have invited experts and government officials from Brazil and Japan to be co-chairs of the working group on safe and trusted AI, and the French delegation to co-chair the resilience, innovation and efficiency working group,” the official said.
 
How will the summit support startups and young innovators?
 
Apart from the working groups, the government also plans to showcase startups that have developed AI solutions for large-scale, transformative impact, identify other startups founded by entrepreneurs under 21 years old, and provide them with the guidance and mentorship they need, the official said.
 
A second initiative for students up to Class 12 will be a bootcamp of sorts, showcasing the top 50 innovations from students across India. The IT ministry also plans to use the AI Impact Summit as a showcase for high-potential AI startups working on addressing critical social needs, one of the officials quoted above said.
 
“Our aim is to place these founders and startups in front of the right investor, policymakers and other technology leaders who can give them the right guidance, not just on the steps ahead but also the mistakes to avoid,” the official said.
 
How many pre-summit events have been held so far?
 
So far, more than 200 pre-summit events have taken place in India and across the globe, of which 40 have been held in various countries. The government is likely to hold at least 15 more events in the run-up to the main event on February 19 and 20, the official said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New labour codes: ICAI clarifies gratuity, leave accounting rules

Satcom services after security clearance, spectrum allocation: Scindia

Premium

Multiplex operators forecast modest rise in ticket prices in 2026

Power ministry seeks to allay concerns on transmission assets monetisation

Premium

Tax reforms, rate cuts drive India auto sector to record 28 million sales

Topics :artifical intelligenceGovernmentNvidiaTechnology

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story