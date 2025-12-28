Multiplex operators forecast modest rise in ticket prices in 2026

This comes amid a strong December slate of film releases across genres, led by Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. With the film collecting around Rs 619.30 crore in 19 days, its second part is scheduled for release on Eid 2026 in five languages. From January 1, with Ikkis, Border 2 featuring Sunny Deol closer to Republic Day, O Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri in February, followed by Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani 3 and comedy Dhamaal 4 in March, several films are lined up in 2026. Major Hollywood releases such as Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also slated for release in the first half of 2026.