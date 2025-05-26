Govt restores Rodtep export benefits for SEZs, EOUs starting June 1

The government on Monday restored benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) scheme for exports of goods manufactured in special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units (EOUs), starting from 1 June this year.

The commerce ministry had announced the withdrawal of Rodtep benefits for such units from 6 February this year.

Under the Rodtep scheme, various central and state duties, taxes, and levies imposed on input products, among others, are refunded to exporters in order to boost India’s exports. The scheme ensures zero-rating of exports, which makes them competitive.

"The support under the Rodtep scheme for exports of products manufactured from AAs (advance authorisations), SEZs (special economic zones), and EOUs (export-oriented units) is restored with effect from 1 June 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said this positive step would go a long way in improving the global competitiveness of Indian exporters operating under these key export promotion schemes.

FIEO President S C Ralhan said the industry had been earnestly seeking parity in Rodtep coverage for all export segments, particularly those contributing significantly to India's value-added exports.

"The extension of Rodtep benefits to advance authorisation, EOU, and SEZ units reflects the government's recognition of their critical role in India's export ecosystem. The restoration will not only ensure a level playing field for these entities but also boost the price competitiveness of their products in international markets," Ralhan said.

He added that this was vital support at a time when Indian exporters were navigating intense global competition and demand uncertainties.

"It will certainly help in pushing exports and improving India's share in global trade," he said, urging the government to consider making this restoration effective from 7 February 2025, so there is no gap in Rodtep coverage.

As per the earlier notification, the existing Rodtep benefits for these entities are applicable only up to 6 February 2025.

"A seamless transition would ensure stability and predictability for exporters and avoid any disruption in trade planning or pricing," Ralhan said.