India to play a seminal role in setting 6G protocols by 2027: Scindia

India will play a seminal role in setting the protocols for 6G technology by 2027, when countries meet to define them, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Speaking at the theme launch of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, set to be held here in October, Scindia said India is already among the top six countries globally in filing 6G patents and aims to contribute at least 10 per cent of global patent filings by 2030.

The next World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) in 2027 will establish the protocols defining the spectrum landscape for 6G, particularly by considering the allocation of specific frequency bands for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), or IMT-2030, which will be finalised for 6G. It will also set the standards for the technology.

"It is our hope that by then, India will play a seminal role in defining those protocols. We have already filed for two issues which have been accepted—ubiquitous connectivity and equity of connectivity," Scindia said.

Satcom plans

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea must stop seeking waivers from government and courts On the budding satellite communication sector in the country, Scindia said the government has done its part in establishing the policy framework necessary for companies to operate. "Our job is to be able to provide the licence if they have fulfilled all the conditions, which two companies had, and the third company is doing so, and the rules for the spectrum allocation, which now TRAI have come out with. Basis both these things, it depends on the individual companies to define their own path," Scindia said.

The third company in question is Elon Musk-owned Starlink, whose application for satellite communication services in India has been cleared by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). However, it still needs to secure space regulator IN-SPACe's clearance in record time if it wants to roll out signals alongside competitors Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm, Jio Space Limited.

Both have received the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services licence, needed to offer satellite-based broadband services in India.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 is expected to attract over 1.5 lakh visitors from 150-plus countries, feature over 400 exhibitors and partners, and more than 7,000 global delegates. The flagship start-up programme, ASPIRE, introduced in 2023, will feature over 500 start-ups and connect them with more than 300 investors, incubators, accelerators and VCs for mentorship, live pitching sessions and networking. IMC, Asia’s largest digital technology forum, will also witness 800-plus speakers participating in over 100 conference sessions.