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Govt targets installing 39 lakh rooftop solar systems under PMSGMBY in FY27

The government plans to install 39 lakh rooftop solar systems with 11,700 MW capacity in FY27 under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the MNRE informed a parliamentary panel

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MNRE informed the parliamentary panel that 14.62 lakh rooftop solar systems were installed in FY26 until February 15, against the target of 35 lakh | Credits: Adobe Stock
Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:47 PM IST
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The government is targeting the installation of 39 lakh rooftop solar systems, totalling 11,700 megawatt (MW) capacity next financial year (2026–27) under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) told a parliamentary panel.
 
"Monthly installations under the scheme have increased to about 2 lakh in January from nearly 15,000 in March 2024, 61,000 in June 2024 and 1 lakh by March 2025," MNRE said, according to the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy tabled in Parliament.
 
The ministry informed the committee that going forward, even at a conservative pace of 2.25 lakh installations per month, more than 30 lakh additional systems can be installed by March 2027. MNRE informed the panel that 14.62 lakh rooftop solar systems were installed in FY26 until February 15, against the target of 35 lakh. Of the ₹17,000 crore Budget allocation for the scheme, ₹14,585 crore was utilised in FY26.
 
For the financial year 2026–27, the committee observed that about 92.8 per cent of the ministry’s budget has been allocated for solar energy. Under the solar component, around ₹22,000 crore, accounting for 72 per cent, is allocated for the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar scheme. The scheme, launched in February 2024, targeted one crore rooftop solar installations by end-2026–27.
 
The report also states that under the PM-Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, the ministry is targeting 2,000 MW decentralised solar power plants, 1 lakh solar agriculture pumps and 9 lakh solarisation of grid-connected agriculture pumps during the next financial year.
 
In FY26, MNRE achieved 765.33 MW capacity for decentralised solar power plants against a target of 10,000 MW, and installed 10 lakh standalone solar agriculture pumps against a target of 14 lakh installations. Similarly, 13 lakh solar pumps were installed in FY26 against the target of 35 lakh solarisation of existing grid-connected agriculture pumps.
 
Launched in 2019 with an outlay of ₹34,422 crore, the PM-KUSUM scheme promotes the use of solar energy in the agriculture sector and helps farmers reduce irrigation costs by adding 34,800 MW capacity by March 2026.
 
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Topics :solar energysolar power Rooftop solarsolar rooftopsolar rooftop system

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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