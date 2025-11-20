Govt to launch first retail investments in highways under InvIT in Feb

The government will come up with the issuance of national highway units for retail investors under its first public infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in February and plans to add around 1,500 kilometres of highways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The National Highways Authority of India ( NHAI ) is in the process of establishing Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) as a Public InvIT. As part of this initiative, NHAI has incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Private Limited (RIIMPL) as the investment manager for the proposed InvIT, the ministry said on Thursday.

NHAI, through its existing InvIT — National Highways Infra Trust — has already raised over ₹43,000 crore so far. However, the trust currently only allows participation from institutional investors and the government has been firming up plans to allow retail investors into units of national highways.

InvITs are one of the three primary modes of highway monetisation used by the NHAI, under which a trust handles several road assets and investors can benefit from toll revenues on these roads by becoming unitholders. As a department, NHAI has contributed significantly to the first National Monetisation Pipeline. It has achieved 71 per cent of NITI Aayog’s NMP Road Sector Pipeline from 2021–22 to 2024–25, with ₹1.15 trillion achieved out of a target of ₹1.6 trillion. RIIMPL is a collaborative venture with equity participation from leading banks and financial institutions including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, NaBFID, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ventures Ltd, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank. This partnership aims to unlock the monetisation potential of the national highway assets, the ministry said.