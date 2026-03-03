Govt to make carbon trading compliance mandatory for steel sector

The government is set to make compliance under the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) mandatory for the steel sector, with implementation expected soon, a senior steel ministry official said. The move is part of a larger drive towards adopting cleaner technologies and boosting decarbonisation.

“We are going to start CCTS very soon. I cannot give a date. I am talking about making it mandatory for the steel sector,” the official said, asking not to be identified. He added that the government conducted a baseline survey covering about 70 steel units to assess current emission levels. However, authorities found issues with the initial survey and are rechecking parts of the data.

The CCTS was introduced under the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2022, which provides for the establishment of a domestic carbon market in India. The government notified the scheme's framework in 2023.

Carbon credit trading is a market-based system in which companies buy and sell credits that allow for a specified amount of greenhouse gas emissions. One credit typically equals one tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) removed or avoided. Companies that emit less than their permitted limit can sell surplus credits, while those exceeding limits must purchase credits, thereby creating an incentive to reduce emissions.