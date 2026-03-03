Govt to make carbon trading compliance mandatory for steel sector

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is developing emissions intensity targets for obligated entities under the Indian Carbon Market framework through the CCTS. Under the proposed trajectory, the average emissions intensity of steel production is targeted to decline from 2.54 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel in 2023–24 to 2.2 tonnes of CO2 per tonne by 2029–30.
Under the proposed framework, emission reduction targets are likely to be defined at the level of specific categories of plants, such as blast furnace-based units and electric arc furnaces, rather than applying a single benchmark across the sector. For implementation, the government is considering setting emission intensity benchmarks and requiring plants to reduce their levels to prescribed targets within a defined time period.