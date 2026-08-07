Govt weighs incorporating trade-margin rationalisation into DPCO

The deliberations are significant because non-scheduled formulations — medicines not subject to price ceiling — account for around 82 per cent of the domestic pharmaceutical market by value. Citing the Pharmarack data for 2024-25, covering around 98,000 stock-keeping units, the department said scheduled formulations constituted approximately 18 per cent of the market by value. The data also showed that around 87 per cent of the non-scheduled market had a weighted average markup of up to 45 per cent. Only around 4 per cent had a weighted average markup exceeding 100 per cent of the price to the distributor.