Govt weighs making National Pension System mandatory for gig workers

The government is examining the possibility of making the National Pension System (NPS) mandatory for gig workers and other segments of the unorganised workforce, as part of a broader push to expand pension coverage across the country, according to senior government officials.

“The proposal is being discussed under the wider agenda of extending pension coverage to all citizens. Further deliberation will be carried out to decide whether to make it voluntary or mandatory for gig workers and other unorganised workforce,” said the official.

The source further added that the discussions also cover measures to deepen and widen the reach of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), which currently has around 86 million subscribers. However, persistence remains a concern, hovering at roughly 50 per cent, according to official data. “Increasing the ambit of APY in terms of higher pension to attract more beneficiaries is also under consideration. “There is also a strong view that we must incentivise those at the bottom of the pyramid to improve participation and long-term continuity,” a government source said.