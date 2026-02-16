Govt weighs making National Pension System mandatory for gig workers

“The role of states was also discussed, with a suggestion that contributory pension schemes should see broader participation, while state-level schemes could become supplementary in nature,” said the official.
The source also deliberated on enhancing NPS penetration among gig workers, MSME employees, women and rural populations. “The penetration of NPS among gig workers, MSME workforce, women and in rural areas needs focused attention,” the official said, adding that coordination between various departments would be essential.
“In a move aimed at leveraging digital infrastructure, a proposal for one-click opening of NPS accounts for UPI users was also placed on the table,” the official added.