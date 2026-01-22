H&M's sales lead widened in FY25; Uniqlo emerged as breakout story

In its decade-long stint in India, H&M has also expanded its offerings beyond apparel and accessories to beauty, which is expected to further drive growth. In contrast, the rivals mentioned above have not entered newer categories.
“In 2015, when we opened our first store at Select Citywalk in New Delhi, our goal was to make fashion accessible and relevant to Indian consumers. Since then, we have also introduced locally relevant festival collections that celebrate India’s vibrant culture,” Helena Kuylenstierna, director of H&M India, told Business Standard earlier.
The brand’s growth strategy combines expansion into new cities with enhancement of existing locations, while also increasing its omnichannel presence. In addition to being available on e-commerce platform Myntra and running its own online operations, H&M expanded its online reach by partnering rival platform Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion in November last year.