Home / Industry / News / Handset production down 20% YoY, companies sitting on 10 weeks of inventory

Handset production down 20% YoY, companies sitting on 10 weeks of inventory

For the period between January and March 2023, the sales went down by 18 per cent compared to the same period last year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Handset production down 20% YoY, companies sitting on 10 weeks of inventory

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Smartphone manufacturers have reduced their production by up to 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY), The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Experts aware of the trends in the industry said that the decline in production is a result of the slowdown in sales in the last six months.
A decline of 30 per cent was registered between October and December 2022. For the period between January and March 2023, the sales went down by 18 per cent compared to the same period last year, the report cited data from Counterpoint.
 
The report quotes the managing director of Jaina Group, Pradeep Jain, who said it isn't just the Indian mobile phone industry which has been affected, but the global industry has seen demand being affected. Jaina Group makes mobile phones under the Karbonn brand.
Talking about the trend in the industry, he said that the dip in demand is expected to continue for some time.

Quoting the research director at Counterpoint, Tarun Pathak, the report added that most companies have nearly ten weeks of unsold inventory. He expected lower production to continue till the April-June quarter.
The managing director of Dixon Technologies had a similar story to tell, and he said the mobile phone demand is "not buoyant". However, he added, the situation will improve because some companies are exporting smartphones in large numbers.

Topics :Made in India handsetsPLI schemeMobile phonemobile firms in Indiasmartphone buyers in IndiaSamsung Galaxy smartphonessmartphones market

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Nokia, Samsung, Tejas Networks among 42 firms approved for PLI scheme

Indian handset makers struggle to meet PLI targets; Apple leads the game

Free 5G services: Trai officials indicate that Vi charges may not hold

Despite dip in sales, India's clothing market expands 15% on price hike

Industry upbeat as space policy to raise private sector play, funding

Hospitals raise tech bet as India emerges as hub for complex surgeries

Govt to form ESG taskforce, finalise contours of PLI for textile: Goyal

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story