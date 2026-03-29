IBC Amendment Bill incorporates all select panel recommendations

The Government has accepted all suggestions of the select committee in the proposed Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment Bill that was tabled in Parliament last week, a top government official said. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has incorporated all suggestions made by the select parliamentary committee, including setting a timeline for the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the official said.

The IBC Bill has proposed a complete overhaul of the Code, with major reforms including group and cross-border insolvency and pre-packaged insolvency for large corporations. It has brought significant reforms with the addition of a new clause that allows assets of personal or corporate guarantors to be transferred to lenders as part of the insolvency resolution process.

In the report tabled in Parliament on December 16, 2025, the Baijayant Panda-led committee noted that the Amendment Bill had failed to introduce any specific statutory timelines for the NCLAT, while suggesting the introduction of a clear statutory timeline for the appellate tribunal. The panel has said that the Bill be revised to include a new clause: “The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal shall dispose of an appeal within three months from the date of its receipt.” The Bill was taken up for passing and further consideration in the Lok Sabha on Friday. “The select committee's suggestions have been incorporated, along with some additional measures to increase transparency in the Code,” the official said.