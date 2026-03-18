Nearly one in three job postings signal urgency in hiring: Report

Year Employee urgency Index Availability Index 2023 112 103 2024 125 106 2025 141 109 2026 158 112

Industry %Share of urgent postings IT/Software 34% BFSI 16% Retail & ecommerce 12% Healthcare 10% Engineering & Manufacturing 9% Advertising & Media 8%

India’s hiring landscape is undergoing a significant shift towards “immediate-impact” hiring, with employer demand for quick joiners rising 58 per cent since 2022, nearly five times faster than candidate availability, which has grown only 12 per cent, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker. Nearly one in three job postings now signal urgency, using terms such as “Immediate Joiner” or “Short Notice (≤30 days)”, highlighting employers’ growing preference for professionals who can onboard fast and contribute from day one.