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Nearly one in three job postings signal urgency in hiring: Report

Demand for immediate joiners has risen 58 per cent since 2022, far outpacing candidate availability, as employers seek professionals who can contribute from day one

Hiring, Jobs
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Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 6:55 PM IST
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India’s hiring landscape is undergoing a significant shift towards “immediate-impact” hiring, with employer demand for quick joiners rising 58 per cent since 2022, nearly five times faster than candidate availability, which has grown only 12 per cent, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker. Nearly one in three job postings now signal urgency, using terms such as “Immediate Joiner” or “Short Notice (≤30 days)”, highlighting employers’ growing preference for professionals who can onboard fast and contribute from day one.  Urgency Vs Availability 
Year Employee urgency Index Availability Index
2023 112 103
2024 125 106
2025 141 109
2026 158 112
  Top sector demanding immediate joiners 
Industry %Share of urgent postings
IT/Software 34%
BFSI 16%
Retail & ecommerce 12%
Healthcare 10%
Engineering & Manufacturing 9%
Advertising & Media 8%
  Experience Demand: Mid-Level Professionals Lead  Nearly 40% of urgent hiring demand is concentrated in the 3-6 years’ experience bracket. 
Level %Share of urgent posting Notice expectation
3-6 years 39% Immediate/≤30 days
7-10 years 27% ≤30 days
0-2 years 18% 15-30 days
10+ years 16% Flexible/ 30-60 days
  Source: foundit

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Topics :job sectorHiring activityjob market

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

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