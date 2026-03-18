Nearly one in three job postings signal urgency in hiring: Report

India’s hiring landscape is undergoing a significant shift towards “immediate-impact” hiring, with employer demand for quick joiners rising 58 per cent since 2022, nearly five times faster than candidate availability, which has grown only 12 per cent, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker. Nearly one in three job postings now signal urgency, using terms such as “Immediate Joiner” or “Short Notice (≤30 days)”, highlighting employers’ growing preference for professionals who can onboard fast and contribute from day one. Urgency Vs Availability
Top sector demanding immediate joiners
| Year
| Employee urgency Index
| Availability Index
| 2023
| 112
| 103
| 2024
| 125
| 106
| 2025
| 141
| 109
| 2026
| 158
| 112
| Industry
| %Share of urgent postings
| IT/Software
| 34%
| BFSI
| 16%
| Retail & ecommerce
| 12%
| Healthcare
| 10%
| Engineering & Manufacturing
| 9%
| Advertising & Media
| 8%