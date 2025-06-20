Impact of West Asia conflict on India Inc so far is limited: Crisil Ratings

Crisil Ratings in its latest report said that the ongoing conflict in the West Asia so far did not have any significant impact on global trade of Indian corporates.

However, if the uncertainties aggravate, some sectors might feel the impact, the report said.

The uncertainties have impacted global crude markets, with the Brent crude hovering in the range of $73 to $76 per barrel over the past one week.

During April and May, the Brent crude was hovering around $65 per barrel.

Any escalation of the tensions could result in further spike in oil prices, the report said, adding that this will benefit upstream oil companies and margins for the downstream refiners will get squeezed, according to the report.