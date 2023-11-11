In India, just asset-light model doesn't work: IHCL's Puneet Chhatwal

You can grow faster if you are asset-light because scaling up is faster, but capital efficiency cannot be the only business model, said Indian Hotels Company's Puneet Chhatwal adding that in India, just asset-light model does not work.

Chhatwal, the managing director and chief executive officer of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said that the company is one of the first hospitality companies in the country to go asset-light.

IHCL has just soft-launched the flagship Ginger Hotel at Santacruz, Mumbai. The 371-key property is 100 per cent company-owned. IHCL will continue to build and invest in properties ‘selectively’ even as it scales up through the asset-light model.



Chhatwal said that the company-owned project had come after a long time. IHCL has a portfolio of more than 280 properties including those under development and about 50 per cent are managed properties. “If you look at only operational hotels, then owned and leased is at 58 per cent,” Chhatwal said.

However, Chhatwal believes capital efficiency cannot be the only business model.

"A combination of asset-light and asset-heavy was the right formula, driving absolute returns in its owned portfolio where the operating leverage was currently higher," he said adding that management contracts were driving margins.

IHCL would be building five properties including at Lakshadweep.



Chhatwal pointed out that Tata group companies have played an important role in nation-building. He went on to say that asset-light works when the partners are strong. “The Tata group attracts strong partners.”

IHCL, on Saturday, announced the opening of Taj Taal Kutir in Kolkata under a management contract. The Ambuja Neotia group has invested Rs 160 crore in the hotel and convention centre which blends colonial design in a contemporary setting.

Harshvardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia group said, “We have taken yet another step forward in our partnership with IHCL. Taj Taal Kutir is the fifth in the series after Guras Kutir, Ganga Kutir, Raajkutir and Chia Kutir.”



The 'Kutirs' are boutique offerings.

Industry status

The West Bengal government recently approved a proposal to grant ‘industry’ status to the hospitality sector.

Chhatwal said that this would help grow the sector and make it more competitive. “Now that this announcement has been made, we will work together for seamless execution so that all stakeholders can benefit.”

IHCL has 12 properties in West Bengal, of which 7 are operational. Including the North East, the portfolio is 35.

Chhatwal said that IHCL was eyeing 50 properties in East and North East India within the next few years, and Kolkata would be the hub of operations in the short and medium term.



Demand-supply

By 2025-26, IHCL is eyeing a portfolio of 325 properties. In the short term, Chhatwal expects demand to continue to outpace supply.

That is also driving revenues and profitability for hospitality companies. In Q2FY24, IHCL delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of consolidated record performance.

Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,481 crore was higher by 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY); profit after tax at Rs 167 crore was higher by 37 per cent.

The consolidated H1FY24 PAT at Rs 389 crore surpassed the highest pre-Covid PAT in full year of 2006-07 at Rs 370 crore, the company’s investor presentation for the quarter/half-year mentioned.